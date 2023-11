Infection

IFNα-like small molecules successfully inhibit HBV replication

It’s known that interferon-alpha (IFNα) activates interferon-stimulated genes (ISGs) and disrupts the hepatitis B virus (HBV) replication cycle. Pegylated (PEG)-IFNα has been widely used for its immunomodulatory and antiviral properties but it is not always well tolerated and thus its use is limited.