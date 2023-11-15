BioWorld - Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Cancer

Kumquat Biosciences divulges new SOS1/GTPase KRAS interaction inhibitors

Nov. 15, 2023
Kumquat Biosciences Inc. has synthesized son of sevenless homolog 1 (SOS1)/GTPase KRAS interaction inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
