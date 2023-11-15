BioWorld - Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital discovers new PXR modulators

Nov. 15, 2023
No Comments
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital has described pregnane X receptor (PXR) modulators reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents