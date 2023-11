Autifony, Jazz in $770M ion channel deal for neurological indications

In a global deal worth up to $770.5 million in up-front and milestone payments, Stevenage, U.K.-based Autifony Therapeutics Ltd. signed with Dublin-based Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc for two ion channel-targeting programs aimed at finding and developing new drugs for neurological disorders. Autifony will take selected candidates through preclinical development, while Jazz will cover clinical development, manufacturing, regulatory activities and commercialization.