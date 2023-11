Twice as nice: Eyebiotech series A pulls down $130M for retinal diseases

Eyebiotech Ltd. doubled the size of its series A round, raising $130 million to advance a pair of assets, with a phase Ib/IIa trial dubbed Amarone underway testing the drug called Restoret in patients with diabetic macular edema and neovascular, or wet, age-related macular degeneration.