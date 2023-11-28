BioWorld - Tuesday, November 28, 2023
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Asep, Sansure establish China sepsis diagnostics joint venture

Nov. 27, 2023
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
Asep Medical Holdings Inc. is expanding operations into China with a joint venture (JV) with Chinese medical diagnostics firm Sansure Biotech Inc., ramping up the race to commercialize sepsis diagnostics in Asia.
BioWorld MedTech Financings Asia-Pacific China