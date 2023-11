Stride study marching on, pivotal ‘gait’ to PMM market could open for Reneo by year-end

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s last patient visit Oct. 9 in the pivotal study with mavodelpar called Stride – due to yield top-line data in December 2023 – kept interest strong in primary mitochondrial myopathy (PMM), where parties are pursuing development bids by way of assorted strategies.