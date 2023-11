Historic MHRA exa-cel win bagged, Crispr/Vertex await FDA nod

With a landmark U.K. approval in hand for Casgevy (exagamglogene autotemcel [exa-cel]) to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia, Crispr Therapeutics AG and partner Vertex Therapeutics Inc. are turning their attention to the PDUFA dates set by the U.S. FDA for the treatment in both conditions.