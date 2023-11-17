BioWorld - Friday, November 17, 2023
Pyramid returns MSP1 inhibitor to Voronoi, ending $846M deal

Nov. 16, 2023
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
South Korean pharmaceutical Voronoi Inc. said that New Jersey-based Pyramid Biosciences Inc. terminated its previous $846 million deal for Voronoi’s solid and breast cancer drug candidate, VRN-08, in a letter dated Oct. 24, 2023.
