BioWorld - Friday, November 17, 2023
See today's BioWorld
Pyramid returns MSP1 inhibitor to Voronoi, ending $846M deal
Nov. 16, 2023
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
South Korean pharmaceutical Voronoi Inc. said that New Jersey-based Pyramid Biosciences Inc. terminated its previous $846 million deal for Voronoi’s solid and breast cancer drug candidate, VRN-08, in a letter dated Oct. 24, 2023.
