US FDA: Withdrawal not an option for outlier lymphoma drugs

From the start of the Nov. 16 Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee meeting, the U.S. FDA made it clear that withdrawing Acrotech Biopharma Inc.’s peripheral T-cell lymphoma drugs, Folotyn (pralatrexate) and Beleodaq (belinostat), from the market until a long-overdue confirmatory trial is completed is not an option given the current treatment landscape.