Immuno-oncology

Anti-LILRB1/LILRB2 bispecific antibody shows potent antagonist activity, in vivo efficacy

Work at Laekna Therapeutics Shanghai Co. Ltd. has led to the discovery of a potent leukocyte immunoglobulin-like receptor subfamily B member 1/2 (LILRB1/LILRB2) antagonistic bispecific antibody, LAE-111, with improved antitumor activity.