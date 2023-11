Inflammatory

Bristol Myers Squibb describes new LPA1 receptor antagonists

Bristol Myers Squibb Co. has identified triazole N-linked carbamoyl cyclohexyl acids acting as lysophosphatidic acid LPA1 receptor (LPAR1; EDG2) antagonists reported to be useful for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, transplant rejection, osteoporosis, inflammatory disorders, neuropathic pain, atherosclerosis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, among others.