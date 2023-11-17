BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Special reports
Aging
Biosimilars
Artificial intelligence
Coronavirus
Israel
IVDs on the rise
Radiopharmaceuticals
Rise of obesity
Science '22 in Review
Top Biopharma Trends of 2022
Top Med-tech Trends of 2022
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Friday, November 17, 2023
See today's BioWorld
See today's BioWorld MedTech
Home
» US FDA letting FTC decide if Orange Book listings ‘improper’
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
US FDA letting FTC decide if Orange Book listings ‘improper’
Nov. 17, 2023
By
Mari Serebrov
No Comments
The U.S. FTC’s policing of Orange Book patent listings begs the question of when, and whether, the FDA will deliver on its commitment to provide more clarity on the types of device patents that can be listed as covering a “drug product.”
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Regulatory
U.S.
FDA
FTC
Patents