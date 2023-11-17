BioWorld - Friday, November 17, 2023
Overcoming two CRLs, Cormedix’s catheter solution is FDA approved

Nov. 16, 2023
By Lee Landenberger
No Comments
After Cormedix Inc. navigated manufacturing issues that slowed the process, the U.S. FDA approved the antibacterial and antifungal solution Defencath to reduce catheter-related bloodstream infections adults with kidney failure.
