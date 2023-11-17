BioWorld - Friday, November 17, 2023
See today's BioWorld MedTechSee today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Biocom, KoreaBIO bridge California, Korea bioeconomies

Nov. 17, 2023
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
In efforts to strengthen cooperation between the U.S. and South Korea’s life sciences sector, industry organizations like Biocom California and KoreaBIO are helping foster cross-border collaboration as Korea looks to ramp up the so-called Bio Economy 2.0. KoreaBIO, which stands for the Korea Biotechnology Industry Organization, in its latest feat welcomed a trade delegation run by the San Diego Regional Economic Development Corp. and the World Trade Center San Diego in November 2023, helping bolster cooperation between companies in Korea and in the San Diego and Tijuana, Mexico, regions.
BioWorld Asia-Pacific U.S.