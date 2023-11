Astrazeneca’s AKT inhibitor is approved in breast cancer

Along with Enhertu, Astrazeneca plc now has another breast cancer treatment in its portfolio and it may also become a blockbuster. Truqap (capivasertib), combined with the company’s Faslodex (fulvestrant), is now U.S. FDA-approved for treating hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer.