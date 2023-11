FDA panelists choke on endpoints, vote 12-1 against Merck’s gefapixant

Low expectations on Wall Street for the Pulmonary-Allergy Drugs Advisory Committee (PADAC) sit-down on Merck & Co. Inc.’s P2X3 receptor antagonist gefapixant for chronic cough (CC) translated to negative balloting by panelists. PADAC members were polled on a single question: Does the evidence demonstrate that [Merck’s] gefapixant provides a clinically meaningful benefit to adults with refractory or unexplained CC? The results came out 12 no, 1 yes.