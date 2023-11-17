BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Friday, November 17, 2023
T-Therapeutics raises $59M in series A for T-cell receptors
Newco news
T-Therapeutics raises $59M in series A for T-cell receptors
Nov. 17, 2023
By
Nuala Moran
No Comments
Newco T-Therapeutics Ltd. has raised £48 million (US$59 million) in a series A to advance development of T-cell receptors generated by its transgenic mouse platform for the treatment of solid tumors, autoimmune diseases and infections.
