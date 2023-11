Immune

Gut dopamine receptors drive multiple sclerosis sex differences

Some autoimmune diseases are different in women and men. A group of researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has found a strong female bias in the response of a neurotransmitter receptor that is involved in many neurological processes. Their study identified the hyperactivity of the dopamine D2 receptor (DRD2) in the intestine and associated it with the progression of multiple sclerosis (MS) in female mice.