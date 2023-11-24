BioWorld - Friday, November 24, 2023
Neurology/Psychiatric

MIRA-1a treatment results in cognitive enhancement in mice

Nov. 23, 2023
Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc. has reported findings on the cognitive enhancing effects of MIRA-1a, an unscheduled novel synthetic tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) analogue, in normal mice.
