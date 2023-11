Gastrointestinal

Lerna Biopharma presents first-in-class GalNAc-siRNA therapeutic for treatment of liver diseases

Researchers from Lerna Biopharma Pte. Ltd. (formerly Cargene Therapeutics Pte. Ltd.) recently presented the discovery and preclinical evaluation of a first-in-class GalNAc-siRNA therapeutic, CG-LR1, being developed for the treatment of liver diseases.