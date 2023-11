Gastrointestinal

Investigators find lactic acid bacteria strain that alleviates IBS in rats

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a functional gastrointestinal disorder where visceral hypersensitivity (VH), which causes discomfort and negatively impacts the quality of life, is influenced by stressful events. In recent years, the use of bifidobacteria and lactic acid bacteria has shown anti-VH efficacy.