Friday, November 24, 2023
Home
Siteone Therapeutics patents new Nav1.8 blockers for pain
Neurology/Psychiatric
Siteone Therapeutics patents new Nav1.8 blockers for pain
Nov. 23, 2023
Siteone Therapeutics Inc. has disclosed sodium channel protein type 10 subunit α (SCN10A; Nav1.8) blockers reported to be useful for the treatment of pain.
BioWorld Science
Neurology/psychiatric
Patents