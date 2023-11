Neurology/Psychiatric

Serpin Pharma describes new LRP-1 agonists

Serpin Pharma LLC has identified serpin peptide derivatives acting as pro-low-density lipoprotein receptor-related protein 1 (LRP-1) agonists reported to be useful for the treatment of acute lung injury, eosinophilic esophagitis, viral infection, and acute and neuropathic pain, among others.