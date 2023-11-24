BioWorld - Friday, November 24, 2023
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Viscient Biosciences presents new IDO-2 inhibitors

Nov. 23, 2023
No Comments
Viscient Biosciences LLC has divulged tryptanthrin derivatives acting as indoleamine 2,3-dioxygenase 2 (IDO-2) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents