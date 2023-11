Cancer

Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical discovers new CDK2/cyclin E1 and CDK2/cyclin A2 inhibitors

Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. has described pyrazole-substituted cyclopentanol ester derivatives acting as CDK2/cyclin E1 and CDK2/cyclin A2 inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.