Cancer

Abbvie’s Mcl-1 inhibitor ABBV-467 shows efficacy in tumor models

Disrupting apoptosis is a mechanism that cancerous cells use to avoid being killed; this can be performed by overexpressing pro-survival factors, such as induced myeloid leukemia cell differentiation protein Mcl-1. Researchers from Abbvie Inc. have recently published preclinical data on a potent and selective Mcl-1 inhibitor, ABBV-467, for the treatment of hematologic cancers.