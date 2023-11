Inflammatory

New RIPK2 scaffolding inhibitor selectively blocks microbe-induced inflammation

Inhibition of receptor-interacting serine/threonine-protein kinase 2 (RIPK2) has been previously described as a promising strategy for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, as RIPK2 is a key player in the signaling leading to bacterial peptidoglycan (PGN)-induced inflammation and it amplifies pro-inflammatory responses in the intestine.