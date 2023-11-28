BioWorld - Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Ocular

Yale University describes new compounds for eye disorders

Nov. 27, 2023
No Comments
Yale University has identified compounds reported to be useful for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), Fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy, cataract, glaucoma and keratoconus.
BioWorld Science Ocular Patents