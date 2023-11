Beigene gains global rights to Ensem’s CDK2 inhibitor in $1.3B deal

Two-year-old Ensem Therapeutics Inc. landed a deal potentially worth $1.33 billion, if all milestones are met, with Beigene Ltd. to advance its lead IND-ready oral cyclin-dependent kinase 2 (CDK2) inhibitor. Beigene, which has a presence in Basel, Switzerland, Beijing, and Cambridge, Mass., plans to fold the inhibitor into its breast cancer efforts, which includes its internally discovered phase I CDK4 inhibitor. Rights to the Ensem product are exclusive and global.