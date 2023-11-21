BioWorld - Tuesday, November 21, 2023
See today's BioWorld Asia
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

FDA chides Otsuka for making false or misleading claims in Rexulti advertising

Nov. 21, 2023
By Tamra Sami
No Comments
The U.S. FDA’s Office of Prescription Drug Promotion is calling out Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for making “false or misleading claims and representations about the efficacy of Rexulti” in a television advertisement.
BioWorld Asia Regulatory Neurology/psychiatric Japan FDA