BioWorld - Tuesday, November 21, 2023
See today's BioWorld Asia
FDA chides Otsuka for making false or misleading claims in Rexulti advertising
FDA chides Otsuka for making false or misleading claims in Rexulti advertising
Nov. 21, 2023
By
Tamra Sami
The U.S. FDA’s Office of Prescription Drug Promotion is calling out Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for making “false or misleading claims and representations about the efficacy of Rexulti” in a television advertisement.
BioWorld Asia
Regulatory
Neurology/psychiatric
Japan
FDA