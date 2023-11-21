BioWorld - Tuesday, November 21, 2023
See today's BioWorld Asia
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Polaris begins rolling BLA for ADI-PEG 20 for pleural mesothelioma

Nov. 21, 2023
By Tamra Sami
No Comments
Polaris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has submitted the first part of its rolling BLA to the FDA for lead product, ADI-PEG 20, for systemic treatment of patients with malignant pleural mesothelioma with non-epithelioid histology in combination with a platinum agent and pemetrexed. The BLA is supported by the pivotal phase III Atomic study in which pegargiminase (pegylated arginine deiminase/ADI-PEG 20) met the primary endpoint of a statistically significant improvement in overall survival and the secondary endpoint of a significant improvement in progression-free survival in patients with malignant pleural mesothelioma.
BioWorld Asia Clinical Regulatory Cancer Asia-Pacific China