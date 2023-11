Mixed phase III data drops Morphosys stock

Morphosys AG’s rare blood cancer treatment hit its phase III primary endpoint but missed statistical significance on a secondary endpoint, sinking the stock for the day. Top-line data from the study treating JAK inhibitor-naïve patients who have the rare blood cancer myelofibrosis showed the combination of pelabresib, a BET inhibitor, and the JAK inhibitor ruxolitinib produced a statistically significant improvement in spleen volume reduction, which was the primary endpoint.