Bioxodes banks €12M series A round for intracerebral hemorrhage treatment

Bioxodes SA has set the stage for the phase IIa study of its novel anticoagulant in the treatment of intracerebral hemorrhage (ICH), after raising a €12 million (US$13 million) series A. Days before announcing the closure of the round, the first patient in the proof-of-concept study was treated, on Nov. 17, and eight of 10 sites across Belgium are geared up to take part in the trial. The aim is to develop the product, Ir-CPI, as the first injectable antithrombotic that is suitable for use within the first 72 hours of an ICH.