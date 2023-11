Bivacor pumped by FDA IDE approval for total artificial heart study

“The FDA approval to begin the Bivacor Total Artificial Heart EFS is a critical milestone for Bivacor and is another validation of the remarkable work and accomplishments of the entire Bivacor team. This device will provide a unique approach to help patients currently with limited clinical options,” said William Cohn, heart surgeon at the Texas Heart Institute and Bivacor chief medical officer.