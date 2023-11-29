BioWorld - Wednesday, November 29, 2023
X

Brainspec AI FDA cleared for noninvasive brain chemistry analysis

Nov. 29, 2023
By Annette Boyle
No Comments
Brainspec Inc. received U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance for use of its artificial intelligence platform, Brainspec Core, in noninvasive measurement of brain chemistry using magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS).
