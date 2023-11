BioWorld Drug Developers Index (BDDI)

Blueprint Medicines up on Q3 results amidst broader drug developer decline

BioWorld’s Drug Developers Index continued to fall in October, down 31.4% for the year, compared to September when it ended down 22.8%. Among the 30 stocks tracked, only five saw gains, with the remaining 25 experiencing declines, aligning with the year’s overall trend through Nov. 16. In March, the index experienced a 12.56% drop, stayed around negative 12% through July, and has faced steady declines since.