Rewalk moves closer to a smart exoskeleton

Rewalk Robotics Ltd. has integrated advanced sensing technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) into its latest exoskeleton prototype to enable autonomous decisionmaking. This milestone, coupled with Rewalk’s capabilities, holds enormous potential to create a new generation of exoskeletons that are more intuitive and respond to real-world conditions that users encounter daily, Rewalk CEO Larry Jasinski told BioWorld.