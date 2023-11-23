BioWorld - Thursday, November 23, 2023
Biopharma clinical updates October 2023

Clinical trial updates up nearly 5% through October

Nov. 22, 2023
By Amanda Lanier
Clinical trial updates for the period of January to October 2023 saw an increase of 4.6% compared to the same time period last year. Comparatively, clinical data from January to September 2023 was up 1.79% compared to the same period last year.
BioWorld Analysis and data insight Clinical