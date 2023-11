Syncona taking Freeline private in $28.3M deal

Freeline Therapeutics plc is being taken private by its founding investor and majority shareholder Syncona Ltd, in an all-cash transaction that values the Nasdaq-listed gene therapy specialist at $28.3 million. Syncona also will provide up to $15 million cash to keep Freeline afloat as it awaits the next tranche of data on its lead program FLT-201, which is positioned as a one-off treatment for the lysosomal storage disorder, Gaucher’s disease.