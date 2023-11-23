DMC turns over phase III Index card in UC, shares plummet

Index Pharmaceuticals Holding AB CEO Jenny Sundqvist said liquidation of the company in the wake of phase III data with cobitolimod in moderate to severe ulcerative colitis (UC) is “one of the options that will be on the table.” Shares of the Stockholm-based firm (STO:INDEX) closed Nov. 22 at SEK0.24 (US2 cents), down SEK0.41, or 63%, on word that an independent data monitoring committee (DMC) has completed the planned dose-selection analysis, including safety review and assessment for futility, of induction Study 1 of the phase III program called Conclude, testing the Toll-like receptor 9 agonist cobitolimod. The DMC concluded that Index’s lead compound is unlikely to meet the primary endpoint, and the company said development will be stopped.