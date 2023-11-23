BioWorld - Thursday, November 23, 2023
Boehringer buying T3 Pharma for $508M

Nov. 22, 2023
Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH has acquired T3 Pharmaceuticals AG for CHF450 million (US$507.5 million) to gain access to a technology that uses live bacteria to deliver immune-modulating proteins to cancer cells and tumor microenvironments.
