Innovent on a roll: China accepts two new NDAs for lung cancer

In less than one week, Innovent Biologics Inc. has seen two NDAs for non-small-cell lung cancer accepted for review by China’s National Medical Products Administration, and both are firsts for China. The NDA for IBI-351 under priority review marks China’s first NDA for a KRAS G12C inhibitor, and the NDA for taletrectinib is the first global submission for the ROS1 inhibitor.