Xenon’s miss in MDD phase II FOSters hope for Kv7 prospect

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Kv7 potassium channel opener XEN-1101 remains very much alive despite the primary endpoint miss in top-line data from the phase II proof-of-concept X-Nova trial in moderate to severe major depressive disorder. The experiment was designed to test the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of 10 mg and 20 mg of the drug in MDD, with a primary endpoint change in the Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) at the sixth week. The mean reduction was 13.90 in the placebo group, 15.61 in the XEN-1101 10-mg arm, and 16.94 in the XEN-1101 20-mg cohort. The trial also turned up a clear dose response and a clinically meaningful, but not statistically significant, 3.04 difference between placebo and the XEN-1101 20-mg group (p=0.135). The drug – in the works for epilepsy at the phase III stage, as well as MDD – was even better tolerated than expected.