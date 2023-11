Another ‘homerun’ for Dupixent as Sanofi, Regeneron plan year-end filing in COPD

Partners Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sanofi SA will file a supplemental BLA by year-end for Dupixent (dupilumab) in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) after interim data from a second phase III trial confirmed – even bested – data from the first, demonstrating a reduction in exacerbations by 34% and improved lung function in patients with uncontrolled COPD and evidence of type 2 inflammation.