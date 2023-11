GSK’s Blenrep makes a comeback in multiple myeloma

GSK plc is looking at a comeback for Blenrep (belantamab mafodotin) as an interim efficacy analysis brought the company good news. Almost exactly a year ago, phase III confirmatory study data for the already-approved multiple myeloma drug fell short of the U.S. FDA’s accelerated approval requirements, so the agency asked GSK to take the drug off the market for the indication.