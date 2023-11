Neurology/Psychiatric

French researchers divulge new Aβ protein aggregation inhibitors

Researchers from Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique, Inserm, Université Claude Bernard and Université Jean Monnet have synthesized peptides acting as amyloid-β (Aβ) protein aggregation inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, cerebral amyloid angiopathy, Down syndrome, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease and motor neuron disease.