BioWorld - Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Université de Genève presents new adenosine A2A receptor antagonists for cancer

Nov. 29, 2023
No Comments
Université de Genève has divulged adenosine A2A receptor (ADORA2A) antagonists reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents