Neurology/Psychiatric

Shanghai Institute of Organic Chemistry discovers new KEAP1/NRF2/ARE pathway activators

Shanghai Institute of Organic Chemistry has described oleanamide derivatives acting as Kelch-like ECH-associated protein 1 (KEAP1)/nuclear factor erythroid 2-related factor 2 (NFE2-related factor 2; NFE2L2; NRF2)/antioxidant response element (ARE) pathway activators reported to be useful for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, diabetes, multiple sclerosis, renal disorders, Huntington's disease, Parkinson's disease, autoimmune disease and Alzheimer's disease, among others.