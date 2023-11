Genetic/Congenital

‘A trillion in each of us’: Flagship-backed Quotient takes on somatic genomics

Launching a company based on knowledge that “the fundamental principle that most people hold to be true is off by a trillion” is a rare opportunity, said Jake Rubens, co-founder and president of Quotient Therapeutics Inc., a company that emerged from stealth this week, backed by two years of platform development and a $50 million investment from Flagship Pioneering.